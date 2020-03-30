Coronavirus: Many scared people don't react - pope

3% EU GDP drop every month without non-essentia services-IMF (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Mittal Taranto, chiesto incontro con prefetto: «Ridurre numero lavoratori»
Bari, Emiliano invita enti e agenzie regionali a liquidare parcelle avvocati
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia
Vatican City
30 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 30 - Pope Francis said at a Vatican Mass Monday "let us pray today for the many people who can't react and are scared by this pandemic. May the Lord help them to get up and react for the good of all of society and the community".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su