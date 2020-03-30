Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
30 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 30 - The first coronavirus patients are set to arrive at Milan's Michelangelo Hotel later Monday for quarantine, sources said. The hotel, a stone's throw from the central railway station, has been placed at the disposal of virus patients by the city council in agreement with the owners. It will be used for quarantine by those who do not have enough space at home.
