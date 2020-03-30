Coronavirus: Autopsies halted in Milan, too risky (2)

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
30 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 30 - Coronavirus autopsies have been halted in Milan because it is too risky for staff, Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco said Monday. He said the only hospital where they could be performed was the Sacco, which is already "overwhelmed".
