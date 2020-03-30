Coronavirus: Juve cuts players' pay

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia
Milan
30 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 30 - Juventus reached an agreement with players and coaches at the weekend to cut their pay from March until June. Juve thanked its staff for their "sense of responsibility" in taking a pay cut after play was suspended due to the coronavirus emergency. It did not say how much the pay cuts are, but said the club would benefit by 90 million euros.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su