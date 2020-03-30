Coronavirus: 5,000 bracelets for inmates' house arrest (3)

Rome, March 30 - The Italian prison service said Monday it had 5,000 bracelets available for prisoners being released to house arrest under the government's 'Cure Italy' package. Last week the government said it wanted to release 6,000 prisoners due to the coronavirus emergency saying a few dozen inmates had contracted the virus. Italian jails recently saw widespread rioting with prisoners burning mattresses and taking to the roofs to protect about being hemmed in in overcrowded conditions. About a dozen inmates died from overdoses after raiding prison infirmaries.