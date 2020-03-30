Coronavirus: Rate slowing say experts (2)

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
Rome
30 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 30 - The coronavirus infection rate is slowing in Italy, experts said on Monday. It is starting to plateau and a drop may start in the next few days, said the experts who run the 'Coronavirus data and scientific analysis' Facebook page. The speed at which it will do so is as yet unknown, they said.
