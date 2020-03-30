Pope meets Conte

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia
Vatican City
30 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 30 - Pope Francis on Monday met Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Vatican. The coronavirus was expected to be high on the two leaders' agenda.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su