Coronavirus: Doc death toll up to 61 after 11 die in 2 days (2)

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
Rome
30 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 30 - The Italian coronavirus death toll among doctors has risen to 61 after 11 died in two days. The national federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO did not say where the latest deaths occurred but the bulk are again expected to have been in Lombardy, Italy's worst-hit region.
