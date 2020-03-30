Milan bourse seesaws, spread surges (2)

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
Milan
30 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 30 - The Milan seesawed between 3% and 0.57% down amid coronavirus fears on Monday. The Italian bond spread soared to 196 points after European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said "generic" debt sharing "will never pass" but it could be targeted onto the coronavirus emergency.
