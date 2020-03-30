Coronavirus: Piedmont opens new hospital

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, curva in leggero calo: 91 casi in un giorno, 1549 contagiati. Crescono i morti: 15. I dati per provincia
Turin
30 Marzo 2020
Turin, March 30 - Piedmont opened a new hospital to cope with the coronavirus emergency on Monday. The hospital, in the Cuneo area, will start admitting its first 20 patients later Monday. The structure has 55 rooms and three intensive care beds. Governor Alberto Cirio said "we're putting this facility at the disposal of Piedmont. It will host patients who, having overcome the acute phase, need to keep being assisted".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su