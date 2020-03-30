Coronavirus: Peak in Italy in 7-10 days says Sileri (2)

Coronavirus: First patients set to arrive at Milan hotel
Rome
30 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 30 - The peak of Italy's coronavirus outbreak should come "in 7-10 days", Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said Monday. He said infections would "reasonably" fall off after that. Sileri also stressed the importance of more testing for the virus.
