Risk of nationalism if EU not up to the challenge says Conte

Rome, March 30 - The risk of the coronavirus fueling Euroskepticism in countries like Italy "is clear," Premier Giuseppe Conte told Spanish daily El Pais Monday after an EU summit last week's rejected the 'coronabonds' advocated by Italy to offset the economic impact of the pandemic. "Nationalist instincts, in Italy and in other countries, will be very strong if Europe is not up to the challenge," Conte told the Madrid daily. "The number of unemployed that we'll have after this tsunami will be very high. We must achieve reconstruction before that happens".