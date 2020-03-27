Venerdì 27 Marzo 2020 | 18:28

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy registers record rise of 969 deaths

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Row over Rome 'report gatherings' move

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Info campaign against EU, Italy says COPASIR (2)

 
Rome
Six million face masks have arrived from China - Di Maio (3)

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Dybala says had strong symptoms 2 days ago (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doc death toll up to 46 as another 2 die (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Lockdown extension inevitable says CSS (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus not created in lab, Italian health council

 
Rome
Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)

 
Rome
Charity's Trevi Fountain coin 'trove' over due to virus

 
Rome
OK to leave even if other parent is smart worker (2)

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Italy registers record rise of 969 deaths

COVID-19 infections up 4,401 to 66,414

Coronavirus: Italy registers record rise of 969 deaths

Rome, March 27 - The civil protection agency said Friday that 9,134 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, 969 up on the number given on Thursday. It is the highest daily rise in deaths anywhere in the world since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, although around 50 of the deaths were cases carried over after not being included in Thursday's data. The previous daily high was the 793 deaths reported in Italy on Saturday. The department said 66,414 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 4,401 up on Thursday. That compared to Thursday's daily rise of 4,492. It said 10,950 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 589 in 24 hours. On Thursday the daily rise was 999. The overall number of people to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and the recovered, is now 86,498.

