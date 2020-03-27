Coronavirus: Italy registers record rise of 969 deaths

Rome, March 27 - The civil protection agency said Friday that 9,134 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, 969 up on the number given on Thursday. It is the highest daily rise in deaths anywhere in the world since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, although around 50 of the deaths were cases carried over after not being included in Thursday's data. The previous daily high was the 793 deaths reported in Italy on Saturday. The department said 66,414 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 4,401 up on Thursday. That compared to Thursday's daily rise of 4,492. It said 10,950 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 589 in 24 hours. On Thursday the daily rise was 999. The overall number of people to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and the recovered, is now 86,498.