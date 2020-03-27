Venerdì 27 Marzo 2020 | 16:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Info campaign against EU, Italy says COPASIR (2)

Coronavirus: Info campaign against EU, Italy says COPASIR (2)

 
Rome
Six million face masks have arrived from China - Di Maio (3)

Six million face masks have arrived from China - Di Maio (3)

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Dybala says had strong symptoms 2 days ago (2)

Coronavirus: Dybala says had strong symptoms 2 days ago (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doc death toll up to 46 as another 2 die (2)

Coronavirus: Doc death toll up to 46 as another 2 die (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Lockdown extension inevitable says CSS (3)

Coronavirus: Lockdown extension inevitable says CSS (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus not created in lab, Italian health council

Coronavirus not created in lab, Italian health council

 
Rome
Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)

Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)

 
Rome
Charity's Trevi Fountain coin 'trove' over due to virus

Charity's Trevi Fountain coin 'trove' over due to virus

 
Rome
OK to leave even if other parent is smart worker (2)

OK to leave even if other parent is smart worker (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Peak in Italy near says ISS (2)

Coronavirus: Peak in Italy near says ISS (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Amazon donates 3.5 mn to fight in Italy (2)

Coronavirus: Amazon donates 3.5 mn to fight in Italy (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

Solidarietà
Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoemergenza coronavirus
Castellaneta, pericolo focolaio ospedale «Aspettiamo esito tamponi. Situazione insostenibile»

Castellaneta, pericolo focolaio ospedale «Aspettiamo esito tamponi. Situazione insostenibile»

 
MateraA Metaponto di Bernalda
Bimbo di 3 anni scompare nel nulla: scattano le ricerche nel Materano

Bimbo di 3 anni scompare nel nulla: scattano le ricerche nel Materano

 
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Policlinico Bari, una «control room» per le indagini sui contatti degli operatori sanitari positivi

Policlinico Bari, una «control room» per le indagini sui contatti degli operatori sanitari positivi

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Bat, attivati i droni per il controllo dall'alto anti-assembramenti

Bat, attivati i droni per il controllo dall'alto anti-assembramenti

 
PhotoNewsOrigine incerta
Foggia, divampa incendio in un capannone di ceramiche

Foggia, divampa incendio in un capannone di ceramiche

 
PotenzaAl cimitero
Potenza, una preghiera per le vittime dell'epidemia con Bardi, vescovo Ligorio e Guarente

Potenza, una preghiera per le vittime dell'epidemia con Bardi, vescovo Ligorio e Guarente

 
Leccenel Leccese
Ricercato in tutta Europa: arrestato latitante 40enne a Galatone

Ricercato in tutta Europa: arrestato latitante 40enne a Galatone

 
Brindisia cerano
Sbarco di migranti nel Brindisino in piena emergenza sanitaria: circa 30 egiziani, tutti con le mascherine

Sbarco di migranti nel Brindisino in piena emergenza sanitaria: 44 egiziani e iracheni, minorenni, tutti con le mascherine

 

Rome

Six million face masks have arrived from China - Di Maio (3)

They will be distributed by civil protection, Arcuri

Six million face masks have arrived from China - Di Maio (3)

Rome, March 27 - Some six million more coronavirus face masks have arrived in Italy from China, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. He said they would be distributed with the help of the civil protection department and coronavirus emergency procurement commissioner Domenico Arcuri. Di Maio said that, when current and pending contracts kick in, Italy will have 100 million masks a week. "We'll get masks to every hospital," he said after deaths among frontline doctors rose to 46.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati