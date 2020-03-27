Six million face masks have arrived from China - Di Maio (3)

Rome, March 27 - Some six million more coronavirus face masks have arrived in Italy from China, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. He said they would be distributed with the help of the civil protection department and coronavirus emergency procurement commissioner Domenico Arcuri. Di Maio said that, when current and pending contracts kick in, Italy will have 100 million masks a week. "We'll get masks to every hospital," he said after deaths among frontline doctors rose to 46.