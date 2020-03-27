OK to leave even if other parent is smart worker (2)

Rome, March 27 - Extraordinary parental leave to take care of children at home due to school closures for the coronavirus emergency can be requested even if one of the parents is 'smart working' from home, pensions and social security agency INPS said Friday. Parental leave of this kind is envisaged by a government decree issued on March 17. The leave cannot be requested, on the other hand, if the other parent is unemployed or the beneficiary of income support such as the 'citizenship wage' basic income, INPS said.