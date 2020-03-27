Coronavirus: Peak in Italy near says ISS (2)

Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)
Rome
27 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 27 - The peak of the coronavirus epidemic in Italy is approaching, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday. "We have seen an apparent reduction in the infection curve since March 20 but we are not yet in a downward phase, but one of slowdown in growth," said ISS President Silvio Brusaferro. Italy is seeing the first effects of the coronavirus lockdown containment measures, the ISS and the Supreme Health Council (CSS) said. "We are seeing clear signs of the effectiveness of the containment measures but we must not be deflected from the measures of social distancing," said Brusaferro and CSS President Franco Locatelli.
