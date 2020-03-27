Beat virus then say goodbye to EU says Salvini (2)

Rome, March 27 - Italy should beat the coronavirus and then say "goodbye" to the EU after it rejected the idea of coronabonds to offset the economic impact of the virus, nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. "A far cry from being a 'union', this is a den of snakes and jackals," he said. "First let's beat the virus, then think about Europe again. And, if necessary, say goodbye. Without even thanking it," he said.