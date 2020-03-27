Coronavirus: Pope thanks people who care for others

Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)
Vatican City
27 Marzo 2020
Vatican City, March 27 - Pope Francis said at Mass at Casa Santa Marta Friday that "in these days we have got news of how many people are starting to concern themselves with others, thinking of families who don't have enough to eat, the elderly on their own, the sick in hospitals, and are praying and trying to get some help to them. "This is a good sign. We thanks the Lord who arouses these feelings in the hearts of the faithful".
