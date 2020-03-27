Coronavirus: Armani switches to PPE production

Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)
Rome
27 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 27 - The Armani group said Thursday it had converted all its Italian plants to making personal protective equipment (PPE) for the coronavirus crisis, and had donated two million euros to hospitals. Valentino also said it was giving one million euros to the cornavirus fight.
