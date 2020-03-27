Venerdì 27 Marzo 2020 | 14:34

Rome
Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)

Rome
Charity's Trevi Fountain coin 'trove' over due to virus

Rome
OK to leave even if other parent is smart worker (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Peak in Italy near says ISS (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Amazon donates 3.5 mn to fight in Italy (2)

Turin

'At end of tether, ventilators needed' says Piedmont chief (2)

 
Rome
Beat virus then say goodbye to EU says Salvini (2)

Genoa
Coronavirus: 50 Genoa bridge workers in quarantine (3)

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope thanks people who care for others

Rome
Daylight Saving Time to start Sunday

Rome

Solidarietà
Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

BariLe richieste
Coronavirus, 165 aziende del Sud pronte a produrre mascherine, tute e camici

PotenzaAl cimitero
Potenza, una preghiera per le vittime dell'epidemia con Bardi, vescovo Ligorio e Guarente

FoggiaLa decisione
Coronavirus, sindaco di Foggia dona sua indennità a bisognosi

TarantoIl virus
Emergenza Covid 19, i sindacati: «Mittal ricorrerà a Cig per tutti»

MateraEmergenza
Coronavirus, con «Un iPad per un ciao»: i nonni nelle case di riposo lucane chiamano i loro cari

Leccenel Leccese
Ricercato in tutta Europa: arrestato latitante 40enne a Galatone

BatSolidarietà
Barletta, azienda di moda produce 150mila mascherina e le dona alla città

Brindisia cerano
Sbarco di migranti nel Brindisino in piena emergenza sanitaria: circa 30 egiziani, tutti con le mascherine

Rome

Daylight Saving Time to start Sunday

Clocks go forward an hour Sunday morning

Rome, March 27 - Daylight Saving Time will start in Italy this weekend. When local standard time is about to reach 02:00:00 on Sunday morning, clocks will be turned forward 1 hour to 03:00:00. Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on 29 Mar 2020 than the day before. There will be more light in the evening.

