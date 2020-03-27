Coronavirus: 50 Genoa bridge workers in quarantine (3)

Genoa, March 27 - Some 50 workers on Genoa's new bridge to replace one that collapsed in August 2018 killing 43 people have been placed into quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The man is in isolation and treatment in a hotel and his 49 coworkers have been traced and put into quarantine for two weeks. The bridge has been designed by Genoa native Renzo Piano and features sails to reflect the northwestern Italian city's maritime heritage. It is expected to be completed this summer.