Coronavirus: 50 Genoa bridge workers in quarantine (3)

Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»
Coronavirus Puglia, la curva rallenta: 89 casi in un giorno, 1.182 contagiati. Altri 17 morti. Tutti i dati per provincia
Bari, mascherine da 1 euro vendute a 18: sequestri in azienda genero ex assessore. La società: «Noi sempre corretti»
Da portiere per passione a medico del Miulli: «Sognava di essere Zoff, ora chiude le porte al virus»
Genoa
27 Marzo 2020
Genoa, March 27 - Some 50 workers on Genoa's new bridge to replace one that collapsed in August 2018 killing 43 people have been placed into quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The man is in isolation and treatment in a hotel and his 49 coworkers have been traced and put into quarantine for two weeks. The bridge has been designed by Genoa native Renzo Piano and features sails to reflect the northwestern Italian city's maritime heritage. It is expected to be completed this summer.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su