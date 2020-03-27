Coronavirus: Rugby season scrubbed

Schools to stay closed after April 3 - minister (2)
27 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 27 - The Italian Rugby Federation on Friday scrubbed the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus and said the title would not be assigned this year. The FIR is the first federation to take this move, as other federations have postponed play amid the crisis with some talk of play-offs.
