Venerdì 27 Marzo 2020 | 12:27

Rome
Coronavirus: use of antimalarial drugs authorized in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Flags to fly at half-mast across Italy March 31

Rome
Coronavirus: doctor dies in Bergamo - death toll up to 44

Rome
Coronavirus sinks consumer-business confidence -ISTAT

Rome
Coronavirus: Infection curve back up after 4 days down

Milan
Milan halts cremations for non-residents

Rome
Coronavirus: 5,800 cited for breaching lockdown Wednesday

Rome
FIGC puts Coverciano at disposal of civil protection

Rome
G20 says it will do whatever it takes against coronavirus

Rome
Coronavirus: Another 2 docs die, toll up to 39

Naples
Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow

Il Biancorosso

Solidarietà
Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: 18 nuovi contagi in 24 ore, 144 in totale

BatSolidarietà
Barletta, azienda di moda produce 150mila mascherina e le dona alla città

Materasinergie
Oliveto Lucano riceve 1700 mascherine da Anton Vidokle, regista coinvolto per Matera 2019

FoggiaVirus
Covid 19 a Foggia, positivi due operatori di una casa di riposo per anziani

Tarantotelevisione
«Paesi che vai», il programma di Rai1 racconta Martina Franca

Barisolidarietà
Bari, due ospedali cinesi donano mascherine, occhiali e tute protettive al Policlinico

Brindisia cerano
Sbarco di migranti nel Brindisino in piena emergenza sanitaria: circa 30 egiziani, tutti con le mascherine

Leccetra vernole e castrì
Si schianta con l'auto contro muretto: perde la vita una 26enne salentina

Rome

Coronavirus: Flags to fly at half-mast across Italy March 31

Italian councils to mourn victims of COVID-19

Rome, March 27 - Flags will be flown at half-mast in cities across Italy at midday on March 31 to commemorate the victims of coronavirus, the president of municipalities' association ANCI Antonio Decaro announced Friday on Twitter. "On Tuesday, March 21, at 12 pm, flags at half-staff and a minute of silence to be observed by Italian mayors with the tricolor sash in front of their city hall", Decaro tweeted. "We join the president of the Province of Bergamo as a sign of mourning for the many victims of the epidemic", he added, referring to Gianfranco Gafforelli who launched the initiative.

