Coronavirus: use of antimalarial drugs authorized in Italy
Rome
27 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 27 - Anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have been authorized in Italy to treat patients infected with Sars-Cov2, according to a measure published Friday in the Official Gazette. The drugs will be entirely paid for by the Italian national healthcares. Also authorized to treat coronavirus were anti-AIDS drugs lopinavir/ritonavir, danuravir/cobicistat, darunavir, ritonavir. National healthcare will also be paying for anti-AIDS drugs for coronavirus patients under the measure.
