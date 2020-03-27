Coronavirus sinks consumer-business confidence -ISTAT

Rome, March 27 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence both fell in March due to the coronavirus emergency. The statistics bureau estimated a "strong diminution" both of the consumer-confidence index - from 110.9 points to 101.0 - and the business-confidence index which fell from 97.8 to 81.7. COVID-19 and the "ensuing measures of containment adopted by the government to limit contagion have heavily influenced" the trend, the institute said. The indexes touched "particularly low" levels for businesses and consumers, reaching the "values registered, respectively, in June 2013 and January 2015".