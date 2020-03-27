Coronavirus sinks consumer-business confidence -ISTAT

Coronavirus: use of antimalarial drugs authorized in Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»
Coronavirus Puglia, la curva rallenta: 89 casi in un giorno, 1.182 contagiati. Altri 17 morti. Tutti i dati per provincia
Bari, mascherine da 1 euro vendute a 18: sequestri in azienda genero ex assessore. La società: «Noi sempre corretti»
Da portiere per passione a medico del Miulli: «Sognava di essere Zoff, ora chiude le porte al virus»
Rome
27 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 27 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence both fell in March due to the coronavirus emergency. The statistics bureau estimated a "strong diminution" both of the consumer-confidence index - from 110.9 points to 101.0 - and the business-confidence index which fell from 97.8 to 81.7. COVID-19 and the "ensuing measures of containment adopted by the government to limit contagion have heavily influenced" the trend, the institute said. The indexes touched "particularly low" levels for businesses and consumers, reaching the "values registered, respectively, in June 2013 and January 2015".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su