Rome
Coronavirus: use of antimalarial drugs authorized in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Flags to fly at half-mast across Italy March 31

Rome
Coronavirus: doctor dies in Bergamo - death toll up to 44

Rome
Coronavirus sinks consumer-business confidence -ISTAT

Rome
Coronavirus: Infection curve back up after 4 days down

Milan
Milan halts cremations for non-residents

Rome
Coronavirus: 5,800 cited for breaching lockdown Wednesday

Rome
FIGC puts Coverciano at disposal of civil protection

Rome
G20 says it will do whatever it takes against coronavirus

Rome
Coronavirus: Another 2 docs die, toll up to 39

Naples
Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow

Il Biancorosso

Solidarietà
Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: 18 nuovi contagi in 24 ore, 144 in totale

BatSolidarietà
Barletta, azienda di moda produce 150mila mascherina e le dona alla città

Materasinergie
Oliveto Lucano riceve 1700 mascherine da Anton Vidokle, regista coinvolto per Matera 2019

FoggiaVirus
Covid 19 a Foggia, positivi due operatori di una casa di riposo per anziani

Tarantotelevisione
«Paesi che vai», il programma di Rai1 racconta Martina Franca

Barisolidarietà
Bari, due ospedali cinesi donano mascherine, occhiali e tute protettive al Policlinico

Brindisia cerano
Sbarco di migranti nel Brindisino in piena emergenza sanitaria: circa 30 egiziani, tutti con le mascherine

Leccetra vernole e castrì
Si schianta con l'auto contro muretto: perde la vita una 26enne salentina

Coronavirus sinks consumer-business confidence -ISTAT

'Strong diminution' in March, statistics bureau says

Rome, March 27 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence both fell in March due to the coronavirus emergency. The statistics bureau estimated a "strong diminution" both of the consumer-confidence index - from 110.9 points to 101.0 - and the business-confidence index which fell from 97.8 to 81.7. COVID-19 and the "ensuing measures of containment adopted by the government to limit contagion have heavily influenced" the trend, the institute said. The indexes touched "particularly low" levels for businesses and consumers, reaching the "values registered, respectively, in June 2013 and January 2015".

