Coronavirus: Infection curve back up after 4 days down
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Soleto, pericolo focolaio in casa di riposo: anziani rimasti soli per 48 ore
i più letti
Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»
Coronavirus Puglia, la curva rallenta: 88 casi in un giorno, 1093 i contagiati. Altri 4 morti. Tutti i dati per provincia
Bari, mascherine da 1 euro vendute a 18: sequestri in azienda genero ex assessore. La società: «Noi sempre corretti»
Coronavirus in Puglia: superati i mille contagi, 44 i morti in totale. Altri 99 casi e 7 nuovi decessi. Partono test rapidi. Tutti i dati
Rome
26 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 26 - After four days going down, the curve of coronavirus infection Italy started rising again Thursday, with 4,492 more people positive for COVID-19 than Wednesday, the civil protection department said. This compares to a daily rise of 3,491 on Wednesday, 3,612 Tuesday, 3,780 Monday and 3,957 Sunday. The department said 62,103 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy. It said 8,165 people have died with the coronavirus here, 662 more than Wednesday. Wednesday's rise on the number of dead had been 683, while on Tuesday the rise was 743. It said 10,361 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 999 more than Wednesday. Wednesday's daily rise had been 1,036. The total number of contagions in Italy, including the deceased and the recovered, is 80.539.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su