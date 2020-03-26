Giovedì 26 Marzo 2020 | 20:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Infection curve back up after 4 days down

Coronavirus: Infection curve back up after 4 days down

 
Milan
Milan halts cremations for non-residents

Milan halts cremations for non-residents

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 5,800 cited for breaching lockdown Wednesday

Coronavirus: 5,800 cited for breaching lockdown Wednesday

 
Rome
FIGC puts Coverciano at disposal of civil protection

FIGC puts Coverciano at disposal of civil protection

 
Rome
G20 says it will do whatever it takes against coronavirus

G20 says it will do whatever it takes against coronavirus

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Another 2 docs die, toll up to 39

Coronavirus: Another 2 docs die, toll up to 39

 
Naples
Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow

Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Crime down 64% after lockdown

Coronavirus: Crime down 64% after lockdown

 
Rome
Can't ensure miracles but putting all into it says Conte

Can't ensure miracles but putting all into it says Conte

 
Rome
Coronavirus: GP dies in Turin

Coronavirus: GP dies in Turin

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Peak in Italy close says expert

Coronavirus: Peak in Italy close says expert

 

Il Biancorosso

Solidarietà
Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa lettera al ministro
La scuola al tempo del Covid 19, maturanda di Taranto: «Chissà se potrò mai vivere la mia notte prima degli esami»

La scuola al tempo del Covid 19, maturanda di Taranto: «Chissà se potrò mai vivere la mia notte prima degli esami»

 
Lecceemergenza coronavirus
Soleto, pericolo focolaio in casa di risposo: anziani rimasti soli per 48 ore

Soleto, pericolo focolaio in casa di riposo: anziani rimasti soli per 48 ore

 
BariIl caso
Coronavirus a Bari, blitz di Decaro nel mercato di Santa Scolastica: «Basta assembramenti»

Coronavirus a Bari, blitz di Decaro nel mercato di Santa Scolastica: «Basta assembramenti»

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Basilicata, una «social card» per i non abbienti

Basilicata, una «social card» per i non abbienti

 
Foggianel foggiano
Troia, 22 positivi al Coronavirus in residenza per anziani

Troia, 22 positivi al Coronavirus in residenza per anziani

 
Batsanità
Emergenza coronavirus, Asl Bt avvia procedura per reclutamento medici

Emergenza coronavirus, Asl Bt avvia procedura per reclutamento medici

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, ordinano 12mila mascherine a esercente cinese ma lo rapinano: arrestati 2 fratelli

Oria, ordinano 12mila mascherine a esercente cinese ma lo rapinano: arrestati 2 fratelli

 
Materanel Materano
Miglionico, flash-mob per protestare contro il clima sociale: 14 persone si assembrano, denunciate

Miglionico, flash-mob per protestare contro il clima sociale: 14 persone si assembrano, denunciate

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Infection curve back up after 4 days down

Rise of 4,492 in number of people positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: Infection curve back up after 4 days down

Rome, March 26 - After four days going down, the curve of coronavirus infection Italy started rising again Thursday, with 4,492 more people positive for COVID-19 than Wednesday, the civil protection department said. This compares to a daily rise of 3,491 on Wednesday, 3,612 Tuesday, 3,780 Monday and 3,957 Sunday. The department said 62,103 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy. It said 8,165 people have died with the coronavirus here, 662 more than Wednesday. Wednesday's rise on the number of dead had been 683, while on Tuesday the rise was 743. It said 10,361 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 999 more than Wednesday. Wednesday's daily rise had been 1,036. The total number of contagions in Italy, including the deceased and the recovered, is 80.539.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati