Coronavirus: 5,800 cited for breaching lockdown Wednesday

26 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 26 - Some 5,800 people were cited for breaking Italy's coronavirus lockdown Wednesday, the interior ministry said Thursday, bringing to 120,000 the number of people cited since it began on March 11. Some 2.6 million people and 1.2 million shops have been checked, with 2,600 shop owners cited.
