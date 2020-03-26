Giovedì 26 Marzo 2020 | 18:32

Milan
Milan halts cremations for non-residents

Rome
Coronavirus: 5,800 cited for breaching lockdown Wednesday

Rome
FIGC puts Coverciano at disposal of civil protection

Rome
G20 says it will do whatever it takes against coronavirus

Rome
Coronavirus: Another 2 docs die, toll up to 39

Naples
Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow

Rome
Coronavirus: Crime down 64% after lockdown

Rome
Can't ensure miracles but putting all into it says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: GP dies in Turin

Rome
Coronavirus: Peak in Italy close says expert

Rome
Coronavirus: Pope tested after S. Marta case

Il Biancorosso

Solidarietà
Coronavirus, il Bari aderisce a campagna pro anziani: insieme alla spesa si consegnano lettere e disegni

BariIl progetto
Coronavirus, Decaro porta la spesa a casa di un anziano: «Non vi lasciamo soli»

Potenzasolidarietà
Basilicata, «Scacco matto al coronavirus» raccolti quasi 1 milione di euro dalla Regione

Foggianel foggiano
Troia, 22 positivi al Coronavirus in residenza per anziani

Batsanità
Emergenza coronavirus, Asl Bt avvia procedura per reclutamento medici

TarantoVandali in azione
Incendiate due ambulanze della federazione Misericordia di Martina Franca

LecceLa denuncia
Coronavirus, Sappe Puglia: «Da 7 giorni poliziotte penitenziarie leccesi aspettano esito tampone»

Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, ordinano 12mila mascherine a esercente cinese ma lo rapinano: arrestati 2 fratelli

Materanel Materano
Miglionico, flash-mob per protestare contro il clima sociale: 14 persone si assembrano, denunciate

Rome

Coronavirus: 5,800 cited for breaching lockdown Wednesday

120,000 charged since lockdown started Mar 11

Rome, March 26 - Some 5,800 people were cited for breaking Italy's coronavirus lockdown Wednesday, the interior ministry said Thursday, bringing to 120,000 the number of people cited since it began on March 11. Some 2.6 million people and 1.2 million shops have been checked, with 2,600 shop owners cited.

