Can't ensure miracles but putting all into it says Conte

Rome
26 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Facebook Thursday that "in the last few days I firmly stated that the State is there (in the coronavirus emergency). I didn't guarantee to you that we will succeed in doing economic miracles. But I ask you not to doubt that the government is putting everything into it and is pushing the accelerator to the maximum to strongly and swiftly support workers, self-employed and professionals who every day make Italy great". He aid "we must all work together to raise Italy up again. Immediately".
