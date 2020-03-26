Coronavirus: Crime down 64% after lockdown

Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow
Rome
26 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 26 - Crime has dropped 64% in Italy since the start of the coronavirus lockdown earlier this month, the interior ministry said Thursday. It said there had been 52,000 reported crimes between March 1 and March 22, down on 146,000 in the same period last year.
