Coronavirus: Pharmacist dies in Nettuno

Rome
26 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 26 - Another pharmacist died with the coronavirus in Italy on Thursday: Paolo D'Ambrogi, who ran a para-pharmacy in Nettuno on the coast south of Rime. "We still don't have proper protective gear", said the head of the federation of Italian pharmacists' guilds FOFI, Paolo Mandelli.
