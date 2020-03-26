Coronavirus: Don't ease up, stay home 2-3 weeks-drugs agency

Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»
Coronavirus Puglia, la curva rallenta: 88 casi in un giorno, 1093 i contagiati. Altri 4 morti. Tutti i dati per provincia
Coronavirus in Puglia: superati i mille contagi, 44 i morti in totale. Altri 99 casi e 7 nuovi decessi. Partono test rapidi. Tutti i dati
Rome
26 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 26 - The director general of the Italian drugs agency AIFA, Nicola Magrini, said Thursday that "we are not yet out of the emergency (coronavirus) crisis and we mustn't give up, we'll have to stay at home for at least 2-3 weeks". He stressed that the latest data showing a fall in new infections "are good and indicate a slowdown of cases and deaths, and that is of fundamental importance, but we mustn't give up".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su