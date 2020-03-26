Coronavirus: Don't ease up, stay home 2-3 weeks-drugs agency

Rome, March 26 - The director general of the Italian drugs agency AIFA, Nicola Magrini, said Thursday that "we are not yet out of the emergency (coronavirus) crisis and we mustn't give up, we'll have to stay at home for at least 2-3 weeks". He stressed that the latest data showing a fall in new infections "are good and indicate a slowdown of cases and deaths, and that is of fundamental importance, but we mustn't give up".