Giovedì 26 Marzo 2020 | 16:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Naples
Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow

Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Crime down 64% after lockdown

Coronavirus: Crime down 64% after lockdown

 
Rome
Can't ensure miracles but putting all into it says Conte

Can't ensure miracles but putting all into it says Conte

 
Rome
Coronavirus: GP dies in Turin

Coronavirus: GP dies in Turin

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Peak in Italy close says expert

Coronavirus: Peak in Italy close says expert

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Pope tested after S. Marta case

Coronavirus: Pope tested after S. Marta case

 
Rome
Terror convict Mullah Krekar extradited to Italy

Terror convict Mullah Krekar extradited to Italy

 
Berlin
'Heart-wrenching' Italy scenes says Steinmeier

'Heart-wrenching' Italy scenes says Steinmeier

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist dies in Nettuno

Coronavirus: Pharmacist dies in Nettuno

 
Rome
Coronavirus: New self-cert form says Gabrielli

Coronavirus: New self-cert form says Gabrielli

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Don't ease up, stay home 2-3 weeks-drugs agency

Coronavirus: Don't ease up, stay home 2-3 weeks-drugs agency

 

Il Biancorosso

Il pallone in crisi
Grassani e i campionati in fumo: «Sarebbe la morte del calcio»

Grassani e i campionati in fumo: «Sarebbe la morte del calcio»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batsanità
Emergenza coronavirus, Asl Bt avvia procedura per reclutamento medici

Emergenza coronavirus, Asl Bt avvia procedura per reclutamento medici

 
PhotoNewsL'emergenza
Coronavirus al Miulli, quattro piani dedicati ai pazienti: pronti 300 posti letto

Coronavirus al Miulli, quattro piani dedicati ai pazienti: pronti 300 posti letto

 
TarantoVandali in azione
Incendiate due ambulanze della federazione Misericordia di Martina Franca

Incendiate due ambulanze della federazione Misericordia di Martina Franca

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, anziano non può uscire per comprare farmaco, carabiniere a fine turno lo aiuta

Cerignola, anziano non può uscire per comprare farmaco, carabiniere a fine turno lo aiuta

 
LecceLa denuncia
Coronavirus, Sappe Puglia: «Da 7 giorni poliziotte penitenziarie leccesi aspettano esito tampone»

Coronavirus, Sappe Puglia: «Da 7 giorni poliziotte penitenziarie leccesi aspettano esito tampone»

 
Potenzail bollettino
Basilicata: 21 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, salgono a 127 i contagi da Coronavirus

Basilicata: 21 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, salgono a 127 i contagi da Coronavirus. Seconda vittima a Potenza

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Oria, ordinano 12mila mascherine a esercente cinese ma lo rapinano: arrestati 2 fratelli

Oria, ordinano 12mila mascherine a esercente cinese ma lo rapinano: arrestati 2 fratelli

 
Materanel Materano
Miglionico, flash-mob per protestare contro il clima sociale: 14 persone si assembrano, denunciate

Miglionico, flash-mob per protestare contro il clima sociale: 14 persone si assembrano, denunciate

 

i più letti

Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»

Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, la curva rallenta: 88 casi in un giorno, 1093 i contagiati. Altri 4 morti. Tutti i dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 99 casi e 7 decessi in tutta la Regione. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia: superati i mille contagi, 44 i morti in totale. Altri 99 casi e 7 nuovi decessi. Partono test rapidi. Tutti i dati

Bari, mascherine all'Asl pagate ma non consegnate: perquisizioni e sequestri GdF

Bari, mascherine da 1 euro vendute a 18: sequestri in azienda genero ex assessore

Coronavirus uccide due 54enni, a Foggia e Carovigno. Uno era «paladino» anti-xylella

Coronavirus, muore primo medico in Puglia: è un 59enne foggiano
Fimmg: combattiamo senza strumenti

Rome

Coronavirus: New self-cert form says Gabrielli

'Instructions have changed again'

Coronavirus: New self-cert form says Gabrielli

Rome, March 26 - The government has issued a new self-certification form for people to say they are travelling with a good reason amid the coronavirus emergency, police chief Franco Gabrielli told Sky news on Thursday. "The instructions are changing and we must update the form, also to meet citizens' questions", he said. It is the third version of the form.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati