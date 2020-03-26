Recovery will be 'modest' says ECB

Vesuvius gets sprinkling of snow
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»
Coronavirus Puglia, la curva rallenta: 88 casi in un giorno, 1093 i contagiati. Altri 4 morti. Tutti i dati per provincia
Coronavirus in Puglia: superati i mille contagi, 44 i morti in totale. Altri 99 casi e 7 nuovi decessi. Partono test rapidi. Tutti i dati
Rome
26 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 26 - The eventual recovery form the coronavirus-induced recession will "only be modest", the European Central Bank said in its weekly bulletin Thursday. The ECB launched its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, (PEPP) saying the Eurosystem will not bear a risk placed by the transmission of monetary policy in all the jurisdictions of the eurozone".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su