Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 36

Rome, March 26 - The death toll with the coronavirus among Italian doctors has risen to 36 after three doctors in Bergamo died overnight, the national federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said Thursday. The number of health workers infected has risen to 6,025, or 9% of the total cases. Italian doctors are demanding personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid tests, according to a letter to the British Medical Journal from FNOMCEO President Filippo Anelli.