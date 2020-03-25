Mercoledì 25 Marzo 2020 | 19:31

Rome

Coronavirus: deaths pass 7,000 mark

Rise in number of new cases of contagion down for fourth day

Rome, March 25 - The number of coronavirus sufferers to have died in Italy has passed the 7,000 mark, but the rise in the number of new cases of contagion fell for the fourth day running, the Civil Protection Department said on Wednesday. It said 57,521 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Italy, 3,491 more than Tuesday. The daily rise on Tuesday had been 3,612, on Monday 3,780 and on Sunday 3,957. The number of coronavirus deaths rose 683 to 7,503. The daily rise was lower than 743 on Tuesday but higher than 601 on Monday and 651 on Sunday. Italy registered a record increase of 793 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. The department said 9,632 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 1,036 more than yesterday. The rise in recoveries on Tuesday was 894. The overall number of people to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and people who have recovered, is 74,386. Of those, 3,489 patients are in intensive care. Civil Protection Department head and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli was unable to attend the daily press conference updating the figures after suffering symptoms of fever. The result of a swab is being awaited.

