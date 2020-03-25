Coronavirus: 86-yr-old woman recovers after long treatment

Milan, March 25 - An 86-year-old woman from Casalpusterlengo infected with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has recovered after 7 weeks in hospital. Her story "gives us a great deal of hope", said mayor Elia Delmiglio. The town is in the Lodi province in Italy's northern province of Lombardy, hit hard by the pandemic. The patient, identified only as "Gianna", was infected with COVID-19 during a hospital stay, Delmiglio said. Seven weeks later, after stays in Casala and Codogno hospitals, on Tuesday she was able to be in contact with her family once more, the mayor said. "She fought hard with all her strength in these weeks and thanks to incredible work by doctors and nurses, managed to recover from COVID-19," the mayor said in posting a short video in which the woman starts to cry while wearing a mask and seated in a wheelchair. Delmiglio then expressed his gratitude to "all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare personnel in our facilities who with devotion, love, and skill are dedicating themselves to those who are suffering. Among the many stories of pain and suffering, Gianna's recovery gives us a great deal of hope".