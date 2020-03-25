Italy's GDP to fall 4.5% in first half of 2020 - Moody's
New York
25 Marzo 2020
New York, March 25 - Italy's GDP will fall 4.5% in the first half of the year while Germany's will drop 5.4%, Moody's said Wednesday. It will drop 4.3% in the US, 3.9% in the UK, and 3.5% in France, the ratings agency said.
