Mercoledì 25 Marzo 2020 | 17:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

New York
Italy's GDP to fall 4.5% in first half of 2020 - Moody's

Italy's GDP to fall 4.5% in first half of 2020 - Moody's

 
Rome
6,000 inmates cd go to house arrest, 15 infected - Bonafede

6,000 inmates cd go to house arrest, 15 infected - Bonafede

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Bertolaso admitted to hospital

Coronavirus: Bertolaso admitted to hospital

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 30 doctors dead, including 17 GPs

Coronavirus: 30 doctors dead, including 17 GPs

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Conte demands mighty, united, swift EU response

Coronavirus: Conte demands mighty, united, swift EU response

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers forced to stay at home

Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers forced to stay at home

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Another four doctors die, death toll up to 29

Coronavirus: Another four doctors die, death toll up to 29

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 8,310 lockdown violations reported Tuesday

Coronavirus: 8,310 lockdown violations reported Tuesday

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers at home

Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers at home

 
Naples
Coronavirus: We're on brink of collapse -Campania governor

Coronavirus: We're on brink of collapse -Campania governor

 
Rome
Coronavirus: govt releases new form to justify being out

Coronavirus: govt releases new form to justify being out

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Il Bari va avanti con il 'fai-da-te' aspettando la fumata bianca

Il Bari va avanti con il 'fai-da-te' aspettando la fumata bianca

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiaemergenza
Coronavirus, Foggia positivo ospite centro anziani: isolamento a casa per gli operatori

Coronavirus, Foggia positivo ospite centro anziani: in isolamento gli operatori

 
Tarantol'allarme
Coronavirus, poliziotta positiva a Taranto: Questura verrà sanificata

Coronavirus, poliziotta positiva a Taranto: Questura verrà sanificata

 
Lecceemergenza
Coronavirus, Nardò 7mila mascherine donate da 3 imprenditori

Nardò solidarietà per le mascherine: 3 aziende ne donano 7mila alla comunità

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, ucraino senza documenti di soggiorno denunciato dalla Polizia locale

Matera, ucraino senza documenti di soggiorno denunciato dalla Polizia locale

 
Barila tenera iniziativa
Bari, il Comune invita i bambini a scrivere lettere ai nonni: verranno consegnate nelle buste della spesa

Bari, il Comune invita i bambini a scrivere lettere ai nonni: verranno consegnate nelle buste della spesa

 
Potenzal'iniziativa
Potenza, a Contrada Cavalieri la musica è preghiera

Potenza, a Contrada Cavalieri la musica è preghiera

 
Brindisila protesta
Coronavirus, fino a 5 giorni per risultati tampone: medici Brindisi scrivono a Emiliano

Coronavirus, fino a 5 giorni per risultati tampone: medici Brindisi scrivono a Emiliano Lui chiede al governo mascherine e reagenti

 
Batla storia
Covid-19, la testimonianza di Nicoletta, studentessa barlettana che non abbandona l'Erasmus ad Anversa

Covid-19, la testimonianza di Nicoletta, studentessa barlettana che non abbandona l'Erasmus ad Anversa

 

i più letti

Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»

Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 99 casi e 7 decessi in tutta la Regione. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia: superati i mille contagi, 44 i morti in totale. Altri 99 casi e 7 nuovi decessi. Partono test rapidi. Tutti i dati

Coronavirus in Puglia, 120 nuovi contagi e 6 morti. Salgono a 36 le vittime Tutti i dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia, 906 contagi, 37 vittime totali. Regione chiede ok a produzione mascherine. Tutti i dati per provincia

Da Brescia alla Puglia, in furgone e poi a piedi in autostrada: 7 denunciati

Da Brescia alla Puglia, in furgone e poi a piedi in autostrada: 7 denunciati VIDEO

Belen Rodriguez

Belen Rodriguez, video: «I miei segreti per un corpo in forma»

New York

Italy's GDP to fall 4.5% in first half of 2020 - Moody's

Germany down 5.4%, US 4.3%, UK 3.9%, France 3.5%

Italy's GDP to fall 4.5% in first half of 2020 - Moody's

New York, March 25 - Italy's GDP will fall 4.5% in the first half of the year while Germany's will drop 5.4%, Moody's said Wednesday. It will drop 4.3% in the US, 3.9% in the UK, and 3.5% in France, the ratings agency said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati