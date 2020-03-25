Coronavirus: Conte demands mighty, united, swift EU response

Rome, March 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the EU's response to the coronavirus crisis must be "mighty, united and swift". He said "the emergency we are living through does not know borders. At a European level there is the need to unite the health practices and boost the exchange of information, above all now, in the most acute phase of the epidemic. "The response, also on the economic and financial level, must be massive, cohesive, and prompt". Conte called for unity on the health and economic dossiers in the crisis.