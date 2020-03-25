Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers forced to stay at home
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, ucraino senza documenti di soggiorno denunciato dalla Polizia locale
i più letti
Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»
Coronavirus in Puglia: superati i mille contagi, 44 i morti in totale. Altri 99 casi e 7 nuovi decessi. Partono test rapidi. Tutti i dati
Coronavirus in Puglia, 906 contagi, 37 vittime totali. Regione chiede ok a produzione mascherine. Tutti i dati per provincia
Rome
25 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 25 - Some 7.8 million workers in Italy have been forced to stay home by the government's March 22 closure of non-essential businesses, labour consultants said Wednesday. With respect to a first decree on March 11, there has been a 5.8 million rise, they said. Some 48.7% of Italian businesses, or 2.3 million out of a total of 4.5 million, are still working after the government shut down non-essential firms due to the coronavirus, ISTAT said Wednesday. They are generating almost two thirds of overall added value (some 512 billion euros) and 53.1% of total exports, the stats agency said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su