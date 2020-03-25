Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers forced to stay at home

Rome, March 25 - Some 7.8 million workers in Italy have been forced to stay home by the government's March 22 closure of non-essential businesses, labour consultants said Wednesday. With respect to a first decree on March 11, there has been a 5.8 million rise, they said. Some 48.7% of Italian businesses, or 2.3 million out of a total of 4.5 million, are still working after the government shut down non-essential firms due to the coronavirus, ISTAT said Wednesday. They are generating almost two thirds of overall added value (some 512 billion euros) and 53.1% of total exports, the stats agency said.