Coronavirus: Another four doctors die, death toll up to 29

Rome, March 25 - Another four Italian doctors have died with the coronavirus, bringing the toll in the epidemic up to 29, the national federation of doctors said Wednesday. The latest victims are: Calogero Giabbarrasi, a GP at Caltanissetta; Renzo Granata, a GP at Alessandria; Ivan Mauri, a GP at Lecco; and Ivano Garzena, a 49-year-old dentist in Turin - the first Italian dentist to die with COVID-19. The family of one doctor who died with the coronavirus in Turin said Wednesday they may sue the Italian State for compensation. "The State should give a strong and clear signal: it must compensate the families of doctors and nurses who have died for their activities safeguarding public health," said their lawyer, Gino Arnone. "Otherwise we are ready to wage a legal battle". Over 5,000 Italian health workers have been infected with the coronavirus, the Anaao Assomed union said in a letter to Higher Health Institute President Silvio Brusaferro Wednesday. The union called for immediate action to provide all workers with individual protection equipment. Piedmont union chief Chiara Rivetti recalled that on Tuesday another two surgeons had been intubated with the virus in Turin.