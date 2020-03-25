Coronavirus: 76% Italians approve of lockdown, French survey

Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers forced to stay at home
25 Marzo 2020
Paris, March 25 - Some 76% of the Italian population approve of the way their government is handling the coronavirus emergency. In France, this number drops to 61% and in Germany only 58% of the population approve of the measures brought in by their government, according to a survey conducted by the Kantar institute for Le Figaro.
