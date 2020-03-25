Coronavirus: govt releases new form to justify being out

Coronavirus: 7.8 mn workers forced to stay at home
Rome
25 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 25 - A new form to "self-declare" that you have a valid reason to leave home and are not positive for the coronavirus has come online in Italy. People must sign the form to justify being outside during the lockdown, for work, shopping or an emergency, if they are checked by police. The new form, which asks people to say where their trip starts and ends, can be downloaded from the interior's ministry's website at https://www.interno.gov.it/it/notizie/modulo-lautodichiarazione.
