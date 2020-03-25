Mercoledì 25 Marzo 2020 | 15:41

Rome

Coronavirus: govt releases new form to justify being out

People now asked to say where trip starts and ends

Coronavirus: govt releases new form to justify being out

Rome, March 25 - A new form to "self-declare" that you have a valid reason to leave home and are not positive for the coronavirus has come online in Italy. People must sign the form to justify being outside during the lockdown, for work, shopping or an emergency, if they are checked by police. The new form, which asks people to say where their trip starts and ends, can be downloaded from the interior's ministry's website at https://www.interno.gov.it/it/notizie/modulo-lautodichiarazione.

