Coronavirus: Deal sealed on factory safety

Rome, March 25 - The government and trade unions sealed a deal Wednesday on revising the list of essential production activities that have to carry on amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, thus boosting worker safety, sources said Wednesday. The deal was reached between Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri and Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli for the government, and the secretaries-general of CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Annamaria Furlan and Carmelo Barbagallo on the union side. The deal may avert a strike by metalworkers in Lazio and Lombardy scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.