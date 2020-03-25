Mercoledì 25 Marzo 2020 | 13:35

Rome

Coronavirus: follow Italy's model Di Maio tells G7

'We are at war with common enemy, only win together'

Coronavirus: follow Italy's model Di Maio tells G7

Rome, March 25 - The coronavirus pandemic is a global emergency and the world should follow Italy's lockdown model, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a video conference with the G7 on Wednesday. "The coronavirus emergency must be addressed at a global level. In these weeks also the other States have recognized that Italy's approach is the model to follow," he said. "I'm in a video conference at the G7 with the foreign ministers of the other States, to whom I will reiterate a clear concept: this is a war against an invisible, but common adversary. And all the States must show cohesion. You only win together".

