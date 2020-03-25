Coronavirus: Smog falls in Rome, Milan, Bergamo

Conte, 8 EU leaders call for 'Coronabonds'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»
Coronavirus in Puglia: superati i mille contagi, 44 i morti in totale. Altri 99 casi e 7 nuovi decessi. Partono test rapidi. Tutti i dati
Coronavirus in Puglia, 906 contagi, 37 vittime totali. Regione chiede ok a produzione mascherine. Tutti i dati per provincia
Brussels
25 Marzo 2020
Brussels, March 25 - Smog levels have plummeted in Rome, Milan and Bergamo, the city at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, the European Environmental Agency confirmed Wednesday. "The levels have halved in some Italian cities on the same period last year", it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su