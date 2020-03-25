Coronavirus in Italy may peak this week - WHO

Rome, March 25 - The World Health Organization said Wednesday that Italy's coronavirus epidemic may peak this week. "The slowing in the pace of growth is an extremely positive factor, and in some regions I believe we are close to the drop-off point of the curve, therefore the peak may be reached this week and then fall away," WHO deputy director Ranieri Guerra told Radio Capital. "I believe that this week and the first days of the next will be decisive because they will be moments in which the government's measures of 15-20 days ago should find an effect", he said, referring to a nationwide lockdown on movements.