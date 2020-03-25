Gospel of life must be rediscovered amid pandemic - pope

Vatican City, March 25 - Pope Francis on Wednesday said the encyclical letter 'Evangelium vitae' (Gospel of life) launched 25 years ago by Saint John Paul II needs to be rediscovered in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking during morning Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican, the pontiff said: "Twenty five years ago, on this same date of March 25, Saint John Paul II passed the Encyclical 'Evangelium vitae' on the value and inviolability of human life". "The connection between the annunciation and the 'Gospel of life' is close and deep, as stressed by Saint John Paul in his Encyclical". "Today, we find ourselves relaunching this teaching in the context of a pandemic threatening human life and the world economy", the pope said.