Rome
Conte, 8 EU leaders call for 'Coronabonds'

Rome
Coronavirus: Deal sealed on factory safety

Rome
Italy marks first Dante Day

Rome
Coronavirus: over 5,000 health workers infected

Rome
Coronavirus: follow Italy's model Di Maio tells G7

Brussels
Coronavirus: Smog falls in Rome, Milan, Bergamo

Rome
Coronavirus: Ready to use golden power says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus in Italy may peak this week - WHO

Rome
Coronavirus: Govt stiffens lockdown penalties, sets 29 rules

Rome
Coronavirus: metalwork unions confirm strike for the moment

Vatican City
Gospel of life must be rediscovered amid pandemic - pope

biancorossi
Il Bari va avanti con il 'fai-da-te' aspettando la fumata bianca

Leccenel Leccese
Fuori casa senza motivo: oltre 150 denunciati in due giorni in tutto il Salento

Barisanità
Policlinico Bari, nel blocco Asclepios apre zona d'attesa esito tampone. Dg Migliore: «Risolto problema del freddo»

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata, superati i 100 contagi: arrivati a quota 106

Brindisila protesta
Coronavirus, fino a 5 giorni per risultati tampone: medici Brindisi scrivono a Emiliano

Materale dichiarazioni
«Anche a Madrid tutti chiusi in casa»: la testimonianza di una materana in Spagna

Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, sindaco star del web cucina in diretta per intrattenere i cittadini

Batla storia
Covid-19, la testimonianza di Nicoletta, studentessa barlettana che non abbandona l'Erasmus ad Anversa

TarantoCoronavirus
Arcelor Mittal, Prefetto Taranto valuta riduzione attività dello stabilimento

Puglia, la rabbia dei giovani medici in una lettera: «Avete impoverito la sanità e ora ci mandate in guerra»

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 99 casi e 7 decessi in tutta la Regione. I dati per provincia

Coronavirus in Puglia, 120 nuovi contagi e 6 morti. Salgono a 36 le vittime Tutti i dati per provincia

Da Brescia alla Puglia, in furgone e poi a piedi in autostrada: 7 denunciati

Belen Rodriguez

Rome

Coronavirus: metalwork unions confirm strike for the moment

Meeting scheduled with government at midday

Rome, March 25 - Unions on Wednesday confirmed a metalworkers' strike in Lombardy and Lazio to ask for more stringent measures for the factories left open, apart from non-essential firms which the government has ordered shut amid the coronavirus emergency. Union representatives said they are close to reaching an agreement with the government on the activities to close amid the emergency and that a new meeting with cabinet representatives has been scheduled at midday on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the leaders of Italy's big three union federations spoke by video conference with Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on the unions' request to lengthen the list of non-essential services to be shut down amid the coronavirus crisis. Unions are asking the government to lengthen the list and to provide greater protection to workers still on the job.

