Coronavirus: metalwork unions confirm strike for the moment

Rome, March 25 - Unions on Wednesday confirmed a metalworkers' strike in Lombardy and Lazio to ask for more stringent measures for the factories left open, apart from non-essential firms which the government has ordered shut amid the coronavirus emergency. Union representatives said they are close to reaching an agreement with the government on the activities to close amid the emergency and that a new meeting with cabinet representatives has been scheduled at midday on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the leaders of Italy's big three union federations spoke by video conference with Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on the unions' request to lengthen the list of non-essential services to be shut down amid the coronavirus crisis. Unions are asking the government to lengthen the list and to provide greater protection to workers still on the job.