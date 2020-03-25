Coronavirus: Govt stiffens lockdown penalties, sets 29 rules

Conte, 8 EU leaders call for 'Coronabonds'
Rome
25 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 24 - The government on Tuesday night issued 29 rules on the coronavirus lockdown and said it would levy fines ranging from 400 to 3,000 euros for breaking them. The rules confirm action already taken to ban non-essential movements and suspend non-essential production. The norms are to be renewed on a month-by-month basis, the government said.
