Petrol station representatives to have talks with Patuanelli

Conte, 8 EU leaders call for 'Coronabonds'
Rome
25 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 25 - Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday afternoon with the presidents of associations representing petrol station owners and managers, well-informed sources have told ANSA. The sector's associations on Tuesday had complained about problems connected to security and economic sustainability amid the coronavirus outbreak, announcing that petrol stations as of Wednesday night would start shutting down first on highways and then on other roads.
